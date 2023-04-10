INDIA

Atiq’s wife, son booked for Aadhaar Card forgery

Jailed mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed’s wife Shaista Parveen and his son Ali Ahmad, along with two others, have been booked for cheating and committing fraud related to Aadhaar Card.

They had allegedly managed to obtain two Aadhaar cards with different names and addresses but with photographs of Ali Ahmad on both.

Police claimed to have recovered both identity cards with photos of Ali Ahmad from Atiq’s old office building after taking one of his close associates, Rakesh a.k.a Lala, into police remand.

Rakesh a.k.a Lala, resident of Kaushambhi was arrested in March in connection with murder of Umesh Pal and two of his police gunners.

Both Aadhaar Cards had different names, addresses with Ali’s pic.

Inspector (Dhoomanganj) Rajesh Kumar Maurya has registered FIR under section 419, 420, 467, 468 and 471 of IPC with Dhoomanganj police against Shaista Parveen, Ali Ahmad, Mohammad Sabir and Rakesh for committing cheating and forgery.

Maurya alleged in the FIR: “While investigating the Umesh Pal murder case and ensuring the arrest of Lala, a close associate of jailed gangster Atiq Ahmad, police have taken him into custody for quizzing. Rakesh told police he had kept a bag containing a register, one phone and two Aadhaar Cards at Atiq’s old office building in Chakia locality on the directives of Atiq’s wife Shaista Parveen.

“When police searched one of the rooms in the building on April 4, they recovered the bag and found two Aadhaar Cards, a phone and a register inside. Both Aadhaar Cards had photographs of Ali Ahmad with different names and addresses.”

