In a bid to promote tourism and celebrate the supremacy of the “King of Fruits”, Delhi Tourism Minister Atishi on Friday inaugurated the three-day 32nd Annual Mango Festival, where people can explore various varieties of mangoes from all over the country.

After inaugurating the mango festival here at the Dilli Haat in west Delhi’s Janakpuri, she said that the ‘mango festival’ organised by the Tourism Department was a unique initiative by the Arvind Kejriwal government to promote tourism in the city, familiarise the public with various varieties of mangoes, provide a platform for small and large mango producers to expand their business, and encourage farmers in the production of different varieties of mangoes.

She added that under the leadership of Chief Minister Kejriwal, the Delhi government regularly organises such events to promote rich art, culture, and employment opportunities.

“Mangoes, which is everyone’s favourite fruit, and summers are synonymous. It brings back cherished childhood memories of bonding over mango-eating competitions.”

She also urged all the people of Delhi to visit the festival and indulge in the joy of mangoes from across the country.

During the three-day mango festival, people can enjoy various cultural programs along with different types of mangoes from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

