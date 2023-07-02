INDIA

Atishi slams L-G after temple demolished in Delhi's Bhajanpura

Delhi Minister Atishi has accused Lt. Governor V. K. Saxena after a temple was demolished in Bhajanpura, North East Delhi on Sunday.

According to sources, a temple and a mazaar (built on the road) were demolished amid heavy police and paramilitary presence. Soon after this, Atishi criticized the L-G for the demolition drive.

“Mr. LG: I had written a letter to you a few days back, requesting you to reconsider your decision to demolish temples and other religious places in Delhi. But today, once again on your orders, a temple has been demolished in Bhajanpura. I request you again not to demolish temples and other religious sites in Delhi. They hold great significance for people’s faith and devotion,” Atishi tweeted.

The Delhi Police have deployed additional police forces and paramilitary personnel in the area to prevent any untoward incidents.

The demolition drive took place early in the morning. A large number of people had gathered in the area to oppose it.

Considering the gravity of the situation, the police had already brought paramilitary forces with them. The entire road was cordoned off, and no one was allowed near the scene.

Senior police officials were making rounds of the area to monitor the situation.

