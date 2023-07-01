INDIA

Atishi visits IIM Ahmedabad to explore youth entrepreneurship initiatives

Delhi Education Minister Atishi visited the Centre for Innovation, Incubation and Entrepreneurship (CIIE.CO) at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad on Saturday.

During her visit, Atishi interacted with entrepreneurs who are shaping their innovative startup projects at the centre.

Atishi said, “The Delhi government is planning to introduce ‘Business Blasters’ for students in higher education and technical institutes. These initiatives aim to empower young minds to explore their entrepreneurial potential and contribute to India’s vibrant startup ecosystem.”

She added that the insights and learnings gained from CIIE.CO’s successful entrepreneurship initiatives will play a vital role in shaping the government’s youth entrepreneurship programme.

Located at IIM Ahmedabad, CIIE.CO offers incubation space for startups to collaborate, innovate, and grow. The centre invests in early-stage startups and provides support through regional and virtual incubation programmes, offering invaluable guidance and mentorship throughout the entrepreneurial journey.

2023070132399

