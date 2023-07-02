Delhi Minister Atishi on Sunday wrote another letter to Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena accusing him of not taking any action against the officials in connection with the two tragic deaths, one of an auto driver in Harsh Vihar and second at the LNJP Hospital.

She demanded that power should be transferred to the Delhi government.

In the first incident, on June 29 a driver lost his life after his auto-rickshaw fell into a water-filled pothole in Harsh Nagar. In the other incident, a man was electrocuted at a construction site at LNJP Hospital.

“In first case, the Public Works Department (PWD) officials are responsible. The second incident took place at LNJP Hospital, where a worker died due to an electric shock during construction work today. Despite these accidents, you have remained silent and inactive.

“Two days have passed since the death of the auto-rickshaw driver due to the officials’ negligence, but you have neither taken any action nor spoken about it,” read her letter.

She said that the L-G had the power to take action against the officials but despite it, he wasn’t taking any action.

“You are sitting silently, and no action is being taken against the officials responsible for the loss of people’s lives,” she accused the L-G.

She further stated in the letter that for the past eight years the power over services in Delhi had been in the hands of the Lieutenant Governor, but no action has been taken against any official for doing wrong or being negligent.

“Therefore, the power to suspend officials, take action against them, and transfer them should rest with the elected government of the state. That is why we have approached the court against this black law ordinance,” her letter read.

Earlier in the day, she wrote a letter to the L-G on the demolition of two religious structures.

