INDIA

‘Atithi Devo Bhava’ spirit will be in place in Goa: Tourism Minister

Claiming that tourists are being routinely harassed in Goa by traffic police officials, state Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte said on Wednesday that the motto of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’ will be incorporated in full spirit and all efforts will be made by the government to make the state more tourist-friendly.

“Tourists visiting Goa are being stopped on roads and highways and are fined. They face harassments and hardships. Such behaviour needs to be reviewed to provide them a better environment and for implementing the ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’ motto in true spirit. We need to see how Goa can become more friendly towards tourists,” Khaunte told the media here.

He said a plan of action is being worked out to ensure that tourists are not harassed on beaches by touts and other illegal operators.

The Minister on Wednesday held a meeting with the officials of Goa Tourism Development Corporation and senior police officers to ensure “clean and safe beaches”.

“All agencies will work together to achieve this goal. We want all stakeholders to help us for proper monitoring of the beaches. We will use technology and create an impression of clean and safe beaches,” he said.

He added that every stakeholder will be taken into confidence and the government will also work towards resolving their issues.

