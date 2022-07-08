ATK Mohun Bagan have secured the signing of goalkeeper Vishal Kaith who has put pen to paper on a three-year deal, the club announced on Friday.

Kaith, although just 25 is an experienced goalkeeper having played 70 matches in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) for FC Pune City and Chennaiyin FC over the years and adds to an already strong goalkeeping department at ATK Mohun Bagan that features Amrinder Singh and young Arsh Shaikh. It is sure to come in handy as they prepare for a longer football calendar next season.

The Himachal Pradesh-born goalkeeper has appeared four times for the Indian men’s national team and has a save percentage of 64 percent in the ISL.

He joined Chennaiyin FC ahead of the 2019-20 season and featured prominently in their runners-up finish. In 2020-21, he continued his good work in goal for Chennaiyin FC.

Kaith will add to a growing list of exciting Indian talent on the Mariners’ roster that includes Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Kiyan Nassiri, Asish Rai and Ashique Kuruniyan.

ATK Mohun Bagan are expected to send their goalkeeping team to Spain for special training where they will train under Xavier Pindado and Juan Ferrando.

