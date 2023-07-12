INDIA

Atlee on working with SRK: I’m living the dream I’ve always dreamt of

NewsWire
0
0

Director Atlee shared his experience filled with gratitude in his response to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s recent post.

Atlee, who has collaborated with Khan on the highly anticipated and ambitious project “Jawan” took to social media to acknowledge the overwhelming love bestowed upon him by the SRK.

Shah Rukh Khan had tweeted, “Sirrrrrr!!! Maaasssssss!! Your are da man!!!! Thank u for everything and making sure the A K Meer gave his inputs along with Priya!! Love u all.”

To this, Atlee replied: “From reading tales of kings to embarking on a journey with one in real, #Chief I guess I’m living the dream I’ve always dreamt of. Thank you so much This film pushed me to my limits, where I gained invaluable lessons along the way.”

“Your passion towards cinema and the amount of hard work you’ve put in, which I witnessed closely in the last 3 years are inspiring and riveting… Yeh toh bas shuruaat hai Sir. Love you sir. Thanking you once again for this great opportunity on behalf of the entire team. God is very kind to me!! Thank you everyone.”

Marking the first collaboration of Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee, Jawan also marks Nayanthara’s hindi film debut alongwith Vijay Sethupati. Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, directed by Atlee, Produced by Gauri Khan and Co-produced by Gaurav Verma, releasing worldwide on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

2023071237982

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Two sharpshooters of Kala Jhatedi-Naresh Sethi gang arrested from Delhi

    ‘Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act’ portal launched

    BJP’s high-level meeting underway in Bhopal

    Mother of six kids elopes with boyfriend in Bihar’s Kaimur, husband...