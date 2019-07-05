Atletico, Chelsea agree on Morata’s permanent transfer

Madrid, July 6 (IANS) Atletico Madrid and Chelsea on Saturday reached an agreement over the transfer of forward Alvaro Morata to the Spanish team on a permanent basis.

Currently Morata plays at Atletico on loan from the Premier League club and made his debut with the Spanish team on February 3, when he took part in a La Liga game against Real Betis, reports Efe news.

Since then, he has played a total of 17 matches scoring six goals.

“Atletico Madrid and Chelsea FC have reached an agreement over the transfer of Álvaro Morata from July 1, 2020,” Atletico said in a statement on its website.

“The Spanish striker will play at our club on loan this season, as was agreed when he joined Atlético de Madrid in the January transfer window, and the move will become permanent at the beginning of the 2020-21 season,” it added.

Chelsea, for its part, said on its website “Morata, who is on loan until the end of the 2019/20 season, will now join Atletico in a permanent switch after two years as a Chelsea player, in which he scored 24 times in 72 appearances.”

“We would like to thank Alvaro for his contribution and wish him the best of luck for the future,” the statement ran.

–IANS

kk/bg