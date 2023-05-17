INDIA

‘ATM Baba’ nabbed in joint operation of UP STF, Bihar Police

NewsWire
0
0

ATM thieves gang kingpin Sudhir Mishra alias “ATM Baba” was arrested from Bihar’s Saran in a joint operation of Uttar Pradesh STF and Bihar Police early on Wednesday, officials said.

UP STF had a lead that Mishra, also known as Bulbul Mishra, was staying in his native village Mohabat Parsa village under Revelganj police station and cornered him around 12.30 a.m.

As per local villagers, a convoy of police reached Mohabat Parsa village, surrounded his house, and forced ATM Baba to surrender. As it was not possible for him to escape from the place, he finally surrendered before the cops.

ATM Baba was wanted in number of cases in Uttar Pradesh. He and his gang had targeted an ATM in Sushantlok City of Lucknow and taken away Rs 39 lakh. In that case, UP STF managed to arrest 6 accused. During their interrogation, the kingpin was identified as ATM Baba and added to the wanted list of the STF.

20230517-234202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Joint session of state legislature from Feb 14: K’taka CM Bommai

    Pink Ball Test: Karunaratne’s century goes in vain as India beat...

    Now, Supriya Sule speaks of ‘two political earthquakes’

    Deep depression over north Andaman Sea likely to cross Myanmar coast...