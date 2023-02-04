An ATM robbery bid in Delhi’s Burari area was foiled after a 24-year-old robber, who fled seeing police while committing the crime and jumped into storm water drain, was chased and nabbed by the Station House Officer of the area along with his team, said an official on Saturday.

The incident occurred in the wee hours of Saturday. The accused has been identified as Arjun alias Pandit, a resident of Darshan Vihar in Burari.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (north), Sagar Singh Kalsi, said that in the early hours of Saturday Arjun had entered the ATM booth of Bank of India and then masked the camera of the machine and the CCTV.

“He removed the CCTV camera from the installation. However, technology came to the rescue. E-surveillance team stationed at Navi Mumbai got an alert of tampering with the ATM at around 02:00 a.m. and within seconds it alerted the police control room command room of Delhi Police,” said the DCP.

The SHO of Burari police station Rajendra Prasad was close by on his night patrolling and he immediately rushed to the spot.

“About 100 meters before the ATM, he saw a man with a helmet and a small ‘potli’ running towards them. Sensing a connection with crime, Prasad asked his driver to block the suspect,” said the DCP.

The suspect chose to jump into the storm water drain. “The SHO also jumped in pursuit followed by his driver. Before escaping ahead the suspect kicked the SHO to loosen his grip, but the driver nabbed the suspect with the help of Prasad,” said the DCP.

“A CCTV camera removed from the ATM booth, a screwdriver, tape (used for masking the camera), a pair of pliers and a screwdriver were recovered from his possession,” said the official.

