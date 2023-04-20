INDIA

Atmosphere of happiness in the country: BJP on dismissal of Rahul’s plea

Hailing the Surat court’s decision rejecting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s plea seeking a stay on his conviction in the Modi surname case, the BJP on Thursday said there is an atmosphere of happiness in the country over the court’s order.

Talking to mediapersons from the party headquarters, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said: “People are happy with the appellate court’s decision. One thing is clear with today’s decision, that there is rule of the Constitution in the country and not of one family.”

Patra said that the former Congress president used “objectionable” words for the OBCs, thinking he would get away with it but that did not happen.

Terming the court’s order as a big blow to the Gandhi family, Patra said this proves that law is equal for all and there cannot be preferential treatment for any family.

Dismissing the Congress’ charges, Patra said: “With the appellate court’s verdict, one thing is clear that the trial court’s order was right. In the country, arrogance of the Gandhi family has been crushed.”

“It is a time for celebration for the country, OBCs and the judiciary. The court’s order made it clear that no matter how much Congress supporters criticise the judiciary, take to the streets and get statements from foreign countries, the country’s judiciary will not come under their pressure.”

