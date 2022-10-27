The latest statement of Governor Ramesh Bais on the issue related to the Office of Profit case of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has once again created a political stir. In an interview to a private channel in Raipur, the Governor said that he has sought second opinion from the Election Commission in this matter. After the opinion of the Commission comes, he will think what decision he has to take according to his constitutional rights.

The Governor even said that an atom bomb can explode in Jharkhand, because firecrackers are banned in Delhi, and not in Jharkhand.

It is worth mentioning that Chief Minister Soren had taken a lease of a stone quarry in his name. The BJP had written a complaint to the Governor calling it a violation of the rules of the Office of Profit and Representation of the People Act, and demanded the cancellation of his assembly membership.

The Governor had sought the opinion of the Election Commission on this. The Election Commission called all the parties on this issue and heard it and after that on August 25, it sent its decision to the Governor. So far, no decision has been taken by the Governor on this. Now he has sought second opinion from the Election Commission regarding this.

In a conversation with a private channel in Raipur, the Governor said “I am on a constitutional post. I have to follow the constitution. I don’t want anyone to accuse me that my decision was taken out of vendetta. If the intention was to destabilise the government, it could have taken a decision on the recommendation of the Election Commission. That’s why I have asked for second opinion.”

He said that it is not right to order until the Governor is satisfied. Bais said that the Governor has the right to decide on the opinion of the Election Commission. He cannot be forced to do this.

The Governor said that when the letter of the Election Commission’s decision came to me, a political stir started in the state. The delegation of JMM came and asked me for a copy of the Commission’s letter. There is no such provision that they should be given a copy of the letter. They also made such a demand to the Election Commission, but it refused. This is a constitutional matter. Constitutional institutions cannot be forced by pressurising them.

