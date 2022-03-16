The Department of Atomic Energy and the Tata Memorial Centre with assistance from Tata Trust is setting up additional units (Hub and Spoke) at various locations, as per the recommendations of the 350th Parliamentary Standing Committee, the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

The Tata Memorial Centre has been providing services through National Cancer Grid, which has more than 250 member centres all over India for the treatment of cancer.

This includes collaboration with most regional cancer centres (which come under the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare), many state and Central government hospitals as well as private hospitals all over India, Minister of State for Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh, said in a written reply.

The Tata Memorial Centre (TMC), Mumbai, is a grant-in-aid institution under the Department of Atomic Energy, government of India.

