HEALTHINDIA

Atomic Energy Dept and Tata Memorial Centre to open additional units across India

By NewsWire
0
21

The Department of Atomic Energy and the Tata Memorial Centre with assistance from Tata Trust is setting up additional units (Hub and Spoke) at various locations, as per the recommendations of the 350th Parliamentary Standing Committee, the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

The Tata Memorial Centre has been providing services through National Cancer Grid, which has more than 250 member centres all over India for the treatment of cancer.

This includes collaboration with most regional cancer centres (which come under the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare), many state and Central government hospitals as well as private hospitals all over India, Minister of State for Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh, said in a written reply.

The Tata Memorial Centre (TMC), Mumbai, is a grant-in-aid institution under the Department of Atomic Energy, government of India.

20220316-223201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.