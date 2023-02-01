BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

Atomic energy to get lower allocation in FY24 at Rs 25,078 crore

The Indian atomic energy sector is expected to get Rs 25,078.49 crore which is lower than what it got in FY23.

As per the Demand for Grants for 2023-24, the Department of Atomic Energy has been allocated a sum of Rs 25,078.49 crore as against the revised estimates (RE) of Rs 25,965.67 crore for 2022-23.

According to the budget papers, tabled in the Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, under the head ‘investment in public sector companies’, the amount is Rs 22,669.12 crore for FY24.

The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) will get a sum of Rs 22,273 crore and the Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Limited Rs 201 crore for FY24.

The other public sector companies under the Department of Atomic Energy – Indian Rare Earths Ltd will get Rs 120.30 crore, Uranium Corporation of India Ltd Rs 59.82 crore, and Electronics Corporation of India Ltd Rs 15 crore – during FY24.

The Fast Reactor Fuel Cycle Projects (FRFCF) at Kalpakkam is proposed to get Rs 515.50 crore.

