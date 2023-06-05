SCI-TECHWORLD

Atomic Wallet faces security breach, loses over $35 mn in crypto

NewsWire
0
0

Atomic Wallet, a mobile and desktop crypto wallet allowing users to store various cryptocurrencies, has experienced a security breach and lost over $35 million in crypto assets since June 2.

ZachXBT, an on-chain investigator, has been collecting transactions of funds stolen from Atomic Wallet victims and claimed that over $35 million in cryptocurrency has been stolen as a result of this compromise.

“A new largest victim was found on Tron with 7.95M USDT stolen. The five biggest losses account for $17M,” ZachXBT tweeted.

“My graph has now surpassed $35M in total stolen,” it added.

Last week, Atomic Wallet tweeted that they had received reports of compromised wallets and had begun an investigation.

“We have received reports of wallets being compromised. We are doing all we can to investigate and analyse the situation. As we have more information, we will share it accordingly,” it tweeted.

A tweet published today by the company said, “At the moment less than 1 per cent of our monthly active users have been affected/reported. Last drained transaction was confirmed over 40h ago”.

Further, it added that the “security investigation is ongoing. We report victim addresses to major exchanges & blockchain analytics to trace and block the stolen funds”.

Last month, a report showed that hackers stole over $400 million from crypto projects in 40 attacks in the first quarter (Q1) of 2023 in the US.

According to blockchain intelligence firm TRM Labs, the amount of funds lost in the first quarter was 70 per cent, down from the same period in 2022.

20230605-124005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    WhatsApp lets users easily record videos hands-free on iOS beta

    Auto startup Matter launches India’s first geared electric bike

    300 mn Vi users move to Ericsson charging system in India,...

    UK scientists grow cells on moving robot skeleton