SPORTSTENNISWORLD

ATP Finals: Rublev gets the better of Medvedev in Red Group

NewsWire
0
0

Andrey Rublev brushed off a string of missed opportunities and got the better of his frustration to earn a dramatic victory against Daniil Medvedev in the ATP Finals here on Monday.

In a thrilling clash in Red Group, Rublev recovered from squandering seven set points in the first set as he shook off his disappointment to earn a statement 6-7(7), 6-3, 7-6(7) victory on his fifth match point.

The 25-year-old Rublev was at his heavy-hitting best against the fourth seed in his opening Red Group match. He struck 25 winners across the second and third sets, opening up Medvedev’s defence in the fast indoor conditions with his flat and precise groundstrokes before outlasting Medvedev in an epic 37-shot rally to finally seal victory on his fifth match point in the third-set tie-break.

“I was thinking about the US Open, because when we played in the quarterfinals in 2020, I think I was 5/1 in a tie-break, also something like 6/2, but I was leading something similar in a tie-break,” Rublev said after the match.

“But when I lost that set, I couldn’t play anymore, and I was thinking it cannot happen the same [again], I have to change something. I have to keep playing, because if I win one set, even if I lose in three sets, it’s still good because here you have a group. So you have to fight for every point, every game, and I was able to win,” Rublev was quoted as saying in a report in the ATP Tour website.

“The final tie-break, the rallies that we had there were crazy. The last rally, we had I don’t know, 30 shots. I was cramping a bit already, but I was thinking ‘One more, one more. You have to keep playing. For sure he felt the same, so just keep playing if you have the chance, just go for it’. In the end, I was able to win,” Rublev said.

Rublev dropped to the floor in delight following his two-hour, 31-minute win, before he jumped up and waved to the vocal crowd. With his victory, Rublev has improved to 2-4 in his ATP head-to-head series against Medvedev.

20221114-222602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi Bulls return to winning ways after Gurbaz’s 70

    Winter Olympics: Beijing 2022 comes to a close at spectacular closing...

    Brazil defender Alves plays down World Cup injury fears

    A long road ahead, but I’m grateful to be here: Cairns