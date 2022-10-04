SPORTSTENNISWORLD

ATP Japan Open: India’s Ramkumar loses to Noguchi in first round

NewsWire
0
0

India’s Ramkumar Ramanathan, who came through the qualifying rounds, stumbled at the first hurdle in the main draw, losing to Japan’s Rio Noguchi in a hard-fought three-setter in the first round here on Tuesday.

Ramkumar fought back superbly after losing the first set and won the third and took the matters to the tiebreaker in the decider but lost steam and went down 4-6, 6-3, 6-7(1).

The Indian star fired 9 aces as compared to one by the Japanese but overall could manage to fire in only 52 per cent first serve as compared to 71 per cent by Noguchi. He saved four out of six break points while the Japanese saved five out of seven.

The 27-year-old Chennai-born Ramkumar, ranked 297 in the World Rankings, could not capitalise on his chances as he went down to the 23-year-old Noguchi, who is ranked 291.

Ramkumar had qualified for the main draw by beating Elias Yiner of Sweden 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 in the second qualifying round. He had overcome Japan’s Ryota Tanuma in straight sets in the first qualifying round.

Ramkumar is still in the fray in the doubles competition as he will partner Australia’s Alexei Popyrin in the main draw. They will take on second seeds Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell in the first round.

20221004-222203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IPL 2022: Bumrah’s five-wicket haul goes in vain as Kolkata defeat...

    Qatar gets set to host 1.2 mn global fans as FIFA...

    SAFF Championship 2021: India held to a draw by Sri Lanka

    Satisfied with my performance in CWG 2022: Hima Das