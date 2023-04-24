INDIASPORTSTENNIS

ATP Rankings: Djokovic maintains top spot; Alcaraz closes in on no.1 position

Novak Djokovic of Serbia maintained his top spot in the ATP rankings this week despite his early exit from the Banja Luka Open tennis tournament. The 35-year-old lost in the quarterfinals in Banja Luka and as a result, his total points dropped by 105.

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz, who lifted the trophy in Barcelona, remained at No. 2 after and is just 365 points behind the Serb, who has pulled out of this week’s Madrid Masters.

Russia’s Daniil Medvedev, who has won more matches than any other player on the tour in 2023 with 31 victories, returned to the Top-3 for the first time since October 31 last year. The Russian swapped places with Norway’s Casper Ruud, who suffered an early exit in Barcelona.

There is no change in the rest of the top 10 with Stefanos Tsitsipas at No. 5, Banja Luka finalist Andrey Rublev at No. 6, Munich champion Holger Rune at No. 7, Italy’s Jannik Sinner at No. 8, Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime at No. 9 and American Taylor Fritz at No. 10.

Dusan Lajovic is the biggest mover in the rankings. The Serbian has jumped 30 spots after he won his second tour-level title at the Srpska Open in Banja Luka. Lajovic overcame Djokovic and Rublev en route to the title to earn two Top-10 wins at the same event for the first time.

Former US Open champion Dominic Thiem of Austria has returned to the Top 100 in the ATP Rankings after he enjoyed a run to the quarter-finals at the BMW Open by American Express in Munich.

