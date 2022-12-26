SPORTSTENNISWORLD

ATP releases 2023 schedule

The ATP on Monday unveiled the 2023 season calendar featuring four tournaments in China.

As the first event of the new season, the first edition of the United Cup, a collaboration between the ATP, WTA, and Tennis Australia, will kick off on Thursday in Brisbane, Perth and Sydney, Australia, reports Xinhua news agency.

Starting from September 2023, China will host the Chengdu Open, Zhuhai Championships, China Open, and the Shanghai Masters.

The two ATP 250 tournaments will start on September 20 next year in Chengdu and Zhuhai, and the China Open will be held in Beijing from September 28 to October 4.

The Shanghai Masters will kick off on October 4, and the event will be extended from one week to 12 days in the upcoming season, with a larger singles draws from current 56 to 96 and increased prize money.

