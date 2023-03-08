SPORTSTENNIS

ATP, WTA stars unite for Mixed Doubles Exhibition at Indian Wells

NewsWire
0
0

Two months after the inaugural United Cup, the mixed-gender team event won by the United States in January, the ATP Tour and WTA Tour again joined forces on the court Tuesday night in Indian Wells for Mixed Doubles Exhibition event.

On the eve of main-draw play at the Indian Wells Masters, stars from both circuits thrilled the desert crowd in the third annual Eisenhower Cup, a mixed doubles exhibition as a fundraiser for local charities.

The one-night tournament was won by Taylor Fritz and Aryna Sabalenka, who defeated the Polish pairing of Hubert Hurkacz and Iga Swiatek 10-8 in the final. Fritz, who hit an ace with a trick serve in the semi-finals, fired a service winner on championship point.

Also competing in Tuesday night’s exhibition event were: Paula Badosa and Cameron Norrie, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Leylah Fernandez, Ons Jabeur and Casper Ruud, Tommy Paul and Jessica Pegula, Maria Sakkari and Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Belinda Bencic and Stan Wawrinka.

In addition, Fritz and Paul are set to team up in the Indian Wells men’s doubles event, with Auger-Aliassime (with Denis Shapovalov), Ruud (with Dominic Thiem) and Wawrinka (with Frances Tiafoe) also competing.

20230308-142403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Seher Atwal grabs maiden pro title in 4th leg of women’s...

    T20 World Cup: Salt, Jordan come in as England win toss,...

    Bayern see off Dortmund to lift 10th successive Bundesliga title

    Delhi Capitals Celebrates Medical Fraternity With #DCforDoctors and Doctors’ Cup