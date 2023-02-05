INDIASCI-TECH

ATR to use advanced technology for field patrolling

NewsWire
0
0

For the first time, the Amangarh Tiger Reserve (ATR) in Uttar Pradesh will use advanced technology for effective field patrolling, assessing ecological status and mitigating human-wildlife conflict in and around the reserve to bridge the gap of essential technology and logistic support.

The ATR will use the new technology with the help of the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

Dr Mudit Gupta, regional coordinator of WWF, said, “The ATR started using the M-STrIPES (Monitoring System for Tiger: Intensive Protection and Ecological Status) technology under expert training by WWF’s Pilibhit office. The M-STrIPES program was launched using GPS, GPRS and remote sensing to collect information from the field and create a database.”

Arun Kumar Singh, divisional forest officer (DFO) of ATR, explained, “The logistic support extended by WWF evolved new dimensions of ecological analysis apart from intensifying strategies of wildlife protection.”

“So far, we have provided 15 android mobile phones, 8 compasses, 12 bicycles, 35 winter jackets, and 15 mosquito nets to the patrolling staff of ATR,” said the WWF official.

Notably, ATR falls under the jurisdiction of Uttar Pradesh, and is frequented by 20 tigers from the Corbett tiger reserve of Uttarakhand.

20230205-085803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    TDP’s Twitter account hacked

    FC Goa sign striker Alvaro Vazquez on a two-year deal

    Southwest monsoon advances into many coastal states

    World No Tobacco Day: Cigarette, bidi butt collection campaign flagged off...