The UP Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested Azharuddin, 22, accused of being a member of the banned terror group Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) and also associated with the top commander of al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS).

The accused was summoned from Saharanpur to ATS headquarters based on intelligence inputs and surveillance.

ATS said that he has been booked under the charges of unlawful activities prevention Act and concealing with intent to facilitate design to wage war.

Additional DG ATS, Naveen Arora said that the accused used to radicalise people and spread jihadi literature.

“We have recovered his mobile phone and sent it for a forensic examination,” said Arora.

Arora said that his arrest came during the interrogation of one Mudassir, who was arrested on October 11 last year.

“We will take Azharuddin on remand and interrogate him about his network,” said the officer.

The ATS claimed that Azharuddin was actively working to spread jihad in India and to radicalise the youth by showing jihadi literature and videos and motivating them to join the AQIS and JMB terrorist organizations.

ATS officials claimed that Azharuddin started associating with members of AQIS and JMB from 2020.

20230101-084804