INDIA

ATS arrests member of banned JBM in UP

NewsWire
0
0

The UP Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested Azharuddin, 22, accused of being a member of the banned terror group Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) and also associated with the top commander of al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS).

The accused was summoned from Saharanpur to ATS headquarters based on intelligence inputs and surveillance.

ATS said that he has been booked under the charges of unlawful activities prevention Act and concealing with intent to facilitate design to wage war.

Additional DG ATS, Naveen Arora said that the accused used to radicalise people and spread jihadi literature.

“We have recovered his mobile phone and sent it for a forensic examination,” said Arora.

Arora said that his arrest came during the interrogation of one Mudassir, who was arrested on October 11 last year.

“We will take Azharuddin on remand and interrogate him about his network,” said the officer.

The ATS claimed that Azharuddin was actively working to spread jihad in India and to radicalise the youth by showing jihadi literature and videos and motivating them to join the AQIS and JMB terrorist organizations.

ATS officials claimed that Azharuddin started associating with members of AQIS and JMB from 2020.

20230101-084804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ULFA-I abducted 3 ONGC officials, says Assam Police

    Chandrababu demands Jagan govt to slash taxes on fuel

    Kashmir’s young future is in stadiums

    Kerala logs 1,193 Covid cases as panel set to deliberate on...