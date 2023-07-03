INDIA

ATS arrests three on illegal conversion charges in UP

The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested three men on charges of carrying out illegal conversions in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur.

The accused — Nazim Hasan, Mohammad Sadiq, and Azhar Malik — were arrested by the ATS from various locations in Saharanpur district on Sunday night.

According to the ATS, evidence collected from electronic surveillance proved that all three were involved in carrying out the conversion in the district.

Gaurav, a district resident, was trapped by Nazim Hasan, said the ATS.

Hasan first befriended Gaurav and thereafter, brainwashed him to convert to Islam.

In this modus operandi, one Reshma of Bengaluru was also involved. She contacted Gaurav through an online game and promised him to marry if he converted to Islam. Reshma is yet to be arrested.

