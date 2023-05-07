INDIA

ATS raids 30 locations of PFI in UP

The UP Police’s Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Sunday carried raids at 30 locations across the state on members of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI).

Raids are going on in Meerut, Moradabad, Varanasi, Azamgarh, Bahraich, Barabanki, Lucknow and some other cities.

State chief of Rihai Manch, Mohd Shoaib has been picked up from Lucknow while ATS teams are interrogating Najam Qamar from Bahraich. PFI suspect Abdul Khaliq has also been detained.

Parvez Ahmad and Raees Ahmad have been arrested from Varanasi.

According to a ATS release, 21 members of PFI have been detained so far and 70 persons are being questioned.

Further details are awaited.

