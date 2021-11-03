Boeing has announced that Air Transport Services Group, Inc., the world’s largest lessor of 767-300 converted freighters, has contracted with the company for the conversion of four aircraft to 767-300 Boeing Converted Freighters (BCF).

The 767-300BCF now has more than 100 orders and commitments from customers around the globe, providing widebody converted freighter capability to meet growing market demand, and building on a record year for customer orders of Boeing’s family of freighters, the announcement said on Wednesday.

ATSG is operating a fleet of 106 Boeing aircraft, including more than ninety 767 converted freighters, according to the announcement, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Our continued confidence in the 767-300 platform, now coupled with the services and support of the OEM, reinforces our commitment to deliver best-in-class reliable services to our customers,” said Mike Berger, Chief Commercial Officer of ATSG.

“We’re proud to partner with Boeing as we expand our fleet to meet growing demand and look forward to future growth together.”

–IANS

