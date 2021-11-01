Members of five tribal organisations of Tripura held a protest on Monday in front of Bangladesh Assistant High Commission here condemning the attack and torching of the Katakhali Forest Buddhist Monastery under Teknaf in Cox’s Bazar district in the neighbouring country.

A joint statement of the five tribal organisations on Monday said that at least 8 indigenous persons, including women, belonging to the Chakma community were injured during the attack on October 24.

These organisations submitted a memorandum to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina through the Assistant High Commissioner Mohammad Jobayed Hosen.

The memorandum said that the attack on the Katakhali Forest Buddhist Monastery took place following a series of incidents of vandalism and arson of Hindu temples, Durga Puja pandals and attacks on Hindu minorities from October 13, which shows that the government of Bangladesh has not taken any measure to ensure protection of the religious minorities in the country.

“This is because the government of Bangladesh as on date has failed to punish those who destroyed 19 Buddhist temples and about 100 houses at Ramu, Cox’s Bazar and Patiya of Chittagong in 2012,” the memorandum said.

These organisations in their statement said: “The Bangladesh government has the responsibility to protect the life, property and right of the religious minorities to practice their religion.”

The tribal organisations demanded to bring the perpetrators of the attack on the Katakhali Forest Buddhist Monastery and attack on at least eight indigenous persons belonging to the Chakma community to justice and ensure prosecution of those who destroyed 19 Buddhist temples and about 100 houses at Ramu, Cox’s Bazar and Patiya of Chittagong in 2012 through fast track courts.

The tribal organisations which held the demonstration on Monday include Chakma National Council of India, Chakma Buddhist Welfare Society, Young Chakma Association, Tripura Chakma Students Association and Tripura Rejjyo Chakma Gabuchya Joda.

–IANS

sc/skp/