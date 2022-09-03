INDIA

Attack on Manoj Sorathia, reflection of BJP’s insecurity: Kejriwal

Attack on AAP’s General Secretary Manoj Sorathia was nothing but a reflection of BJP’s insecurity over the gowing popularity of his party, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said here on Saturday.  

While addressing a press conference, the AAP convenor said that after the attack on Sorathia, the party conducted a survey in Surat city to determine its future. As per the survey, the party is set to bag seven of 12 seats in the city in the Assembly polls, he said.

“But, this increasing popularity of AAP will subject its leaders to more such attacks of the BJP. Not only the AAP leaders, but those who support and campaign for it, will also be targetted,” Kejriwal stated.

He expressed his fear that BJP might carry out large attacks on citizens to deter them from supporting AAP.

Notably, on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi, Sorathia was attacked allegedly by BJP workers while he was reviewing preparation at a Ganesh pandal.

“We are not Congressmen to tolerate any such assaults, we are followers of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Sahid Bhagat Singh and are capable of giving a befitting reply,” Kejriwal warned.

Now, he said the people of the state are becoming ambassadors of the party.  Citing an incident, he said recently, when the Prime Minister addressed a public rally in Bhuj, thousands of State transport corporations buses were diverted, while bus drivers and conductors appealed to the people to bring in a change of guard.

