INDIA

Attack on migrants: SC notice to TN, Bihar on YouTuber’s plea for clubbing of FIRs

NewsWire
0
0

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought replies from Bihar and Tamil Nadu governments on a plea by Manish Kashyap, a YouTuber, arrested for allegedly circulating fake videos regarding attacks on migrant labourers. Kashyap moved the apex court seeking clubbing of the FIRs lodged against him.

Senior advocate Siddhartha Dave, representing Kashyap, submitted before a bench headed by justices Krishna Murari and Sanjay Karol that his client is facing five prosecutions in two states. Dave, citing journalist Arnab Goswami’s case, said one offence cannot give rise to multiple cases and requested the court to direct that the FIR in Bihar, should become the lead FIR.

During the hearing, Justice Karol said that on a lighter note, even I am a migrant from Bihar. Justice Murari added that this statement speaks a lot now.

Dave emphasised that his client is being taken to Tamil Nadu, where he does not understand the language and there should be a hands-off approach in other FIRs.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Tamil Nadu, said it is not a simple matter and Kashyap has already been detained under the National Security Act. Sibal sought time to file a reply in the matter.

After hearing submissions, the bench issued the notice to the Centre, the Tamil Nadu and the Bihar governments and scheduled the matter for further hearing on April 21. The top court also sought replies from them within a week on Kashyap’s plea.

Earlier this month, Kashyap had appeared before the Madurai district court, which remanded him to judicial custody for 15 days. Kashyap and others are facing cases for allegedly circulating fake videos of migrant workers being attacked in Tamil Nadu.

Kashyap sought clubbing of all the FIRs registered against him in Tamil Nadu with those lodged in Bihar.

20230411-155004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    A North Chennai story, ‘Parole’ is about bonding between mother, two...

    Srinagar traffic cop injured in militant firing

    Plans of militants to push Kashmiri Pandits out of Valley will...

    Jio True 5G becomes first to cover Delhi-NCR