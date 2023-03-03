Soon after the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) spokesperson Sandeep Deshpande was attacked by some unidentified persons during his morning walk, a fresh political ruckus started with finger pointing at each other, here on Friday.

According to a MNS functionary Santosh Dhuri, the assault with a rod and cricket stumps took place at around 6 a.m. when Deshpande was out for his regular walk at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park in Dadar West.

He suffered grievous injuries in his arms and legs, including fracture, and was rushed by locals to the nearby Hinduja Hospital for treatment where his condition is described as “stable”.

A few hours later, Deshpande, 50, was discharged after treatment, with an arm in a sling, was taken in a wheelchair to his car, and interacted briefly with the media.

“I am not scared by this assault… Everybody knows who is behind it,” a defiant Deshpande said without taking names.

Dhuri claimed that the sudden assault, the motive of which is not clear, was well-planned one as the assailants, believed to be around four, sported face masks and had come prepared with the weapons to isolate and fatally harm Deshpande.

Earlier, MNS President Thackeray, his son Amit and other senior leaders visited the hospital to enquire after the condition of Deshpande – known for his fiery view on various issues.

Flaying the attack, MNS leader Amey Khopkar demanded a probe into the alleged role of Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Aditya Thackeray and MP Sanjay Raut behind the assault on Deshpande.

“The police must investigate the involvement of Aditya Thackeray and Sanjay Raut and if anything is found against them, they should be arrested,” demanded Khopkar.

Nationalist Congress Party’s Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar took a swipe at Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and said “this is what can be expected in a government of the common masses”.

Sena (UBT) Spokesperson Sushma Andhare said the incident proves that Bharatiya Janata Party Deputy Chief Minister is “ineffective” in handling his home portfolio.

NCP MLA Rohit Pawar (grand nephew of NCP President Sharad Pawar) said it’s a matter of concern how many political leaders are being targeted, threatened or attacked in the past few months.

He cited the instances of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Aditya Thackeray, Pradnya Rajeev Satav, or today’s incident of Deshpande – plus Dr. Jitendra Awhad, and wondered if prominent politicians are not secure then how can the common man feel safe.

BJP city President Ashish Shelar said even he has been getting similar threats to “spray bullets into him” and wondered whether there was any link with the assault on Deshpande today.

MNS leader Avinash Jadhav warned that they would not retaliate in stealth, but “we shall storm into their press conferences and public meetings and hammer them”.

