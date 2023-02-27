A division bench of Calcutta High Court on Monday cleared BJP’s plea to file a PIL over the attack on the convoy of Union Minister of State for Home Nisith Pramanik in West Bengal allegedly by the ruling Trinamool Congress activists.

Immediately after the attack, the state unit of BJP in West Bengal sought attention of the Calcutta High Court’s Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava and Justice Rajasrshi Bharadwaj to file a petition in the matter and the High Court on Monday approved the plea for filing a petition in the matter.

The plea was made on behalf of BJP by Suryanil Das, an advocate by profession. It has been learnt that once the PIL in the matter is filed, it will come up for hearing during the current week only at the same division bench.

On Saturday while Pramanik reached Dinhata in Cooch Behar district to attend a pre-scheduled programme, the ruling party activists started agitating surrounding his convoy, flashing black flags.

The situation got tense as Trinamool and BJP supporters clashed with each other, throwing brickbats and stones, smashing the glass window of Pramanik’s car in the process.

The minister, however, did not sustain any injury as his security personnel safely escorted him out of the area, which by then had turned into a virtual battlefield. In the same evening, the Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari met Governor CV Ananda Bose and explained the matter to him.

On Sunday evening, the Governor issued a strong-worded statement decrying the attack on the Union minister’s convoy, which was retorted in equally strong words by Trinamool Congress’ state general secretary and party spokesman in West Bengal, Kunal Ghosh.

