The West Bengal government on Thursday submitted a report to a division bench of the Calcutta High Court on the attack on convoy of Union minister of state for home affairs Nisith Pramanik allegedly by Trinamool Congress activists last month.

However, the Union government counsel requested the division bench of Calcutta High Courts Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj an additional two-day time to file a counter affidavit in the matter incorporating its arguments.

Accepting the Union government plea, the division bench scheduled the next day of hearing the matter on March 21.

On February 25, the vehicle of Paramanik was attacked allegedly by Trinamool Congress activists at Burihat under Dinhata Assembly constituency in Cooch Behar while it was passing through the area.

The situation got tense as Trinamool and BJP supporters clashed with each other, throwing brickbats and stones, smashing the glass window of Pramanik’s car in the process.

The minister, however, did not sustain any injury as his security personnel safely escorted him out of the area, which by then had turned into a virtual battlefield.

Pramanik alleged that besides stones and bricks, the ruling party workers also hurled crude bombs targeting his convoy, his security personnel and local BJP supporters.

On February 27, West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose issued a strongly worded statement condemning the attack where he said that following “confidential inquiries” made by him in the matter of the attack on Nisith Pramanik’s convoy, he feels that it is shocking that such incidents happened in a land which is known for its refined culture and enviable history of civilised conduct.

On the same day, the division bench of the Calcutta High Court cleared BJP’s plea to file a PIL over the attack. On March 1, the division bench sought the report of the state government on this count, which it filed on Thursday.

