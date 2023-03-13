INDIALIFESTYLE

Attack on tourists in Goa, 3 held & action initiated against cop

After a tourist complained on social media, police have arrested three persons for allegedly attacking him and his family with a knife in Anjuna-North Goa.

The police made the arrests on Sunday. An action was also initiated against the investigation officer for not mentioning section 307 of IPC in the FIR, though the complainant and his family were attacked with a knife. The particular section was added in the FIR on Sunday.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi, on March 5, Ashwini Kumar Chandrani, 47, native of New Delhi, was assaulted by the local gang with fist blows, kicks, belts, baseball and knife causing him and his family members injuries.

“The complaint was against one Mr. Roshan and other unknown persons. Anjuna Police Station during the course of investigation found that the assault was with a knife and other weapons on the vital parts of the body,” Dalvi said.

Anjuna Police with help of CCTV footage identified the accused in the assault and succeeded in arresting three. The accused are identified as Royston Reginaldo Dias alias Roshan, Nyron Reginaldo Dias and Kashinath Vishvor Agarqadekae, all residents of Anjuna.

Initially, the offence was registered under section 324 , 504 r/ w 34 of IPC. However, after the complainant raised the issue on social media and narrated the story, the senior police took the cognisance and added section 307 of IPC on Sunday.

“Remaining accused involved in the assault will be arrested and a strong case will be built against the accused persons,” Dalvi said.

North Goa Superintendent of Police Nidhin Valsan has informed that the investigating officer of the case is directed to report to ‘Reserve Police Line’ of North District and preliminarily enquiry will be initiated against him.

Meanwhile, the investigation of the case has been handed over to another officer.

Earlier, police had taken action after a Japanese tourist had raised a complaint on social media stating he was looted at Anjuna late last year by three men impersonating police officers.

