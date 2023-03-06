SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Attacks on Ahmadiyyas abominable, says B’desh human rights body

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) of Bangladesh has termed last week’s attack on the Ahmadiyya community in Panchagarh district as “abominable” and demanded punishment to the attackers.

On March 3, at least two people died and 30 others were injured in an attack led by an angry mob of several Islamist organisation leaders against the community.

Of the 100 persons injured, there were nine policemen and two journalists. More than 30 houses belonging to the Ahmadiyya community members as well as a traffic police office were also set ablaze during the attack.

Two educational institutions — Ahmednagar Government Primary School and Ahmednagar High School — were also attacked.

As many as 17 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) were deployed in Panchagarh to main law and order.

In a statement, the NHRC also directed Panchagarh deputy commissioner to investigate whether law enforcers were negligent in their duties during the violence and asked the district superintendent of police to take effective measures to prevent further attacks.

Meanwhile, Abdul Latif Miah, officer-in-charge (OC) of Panchagarh Police Station, said three cases were filed on Sunday and they have already arrested 23 people in connection with the violence.

Of the cases, one was filed by Osman Ali, a member of the Ahmadiyya community, accusing around 400 unnamed people.

The other two cases were filed by the police, accusing 27 named and over 6,600 unnamed people, the OC added.

Speaking to IANS on Monday, SM Sirajul Huda, Panchagarh Superintendent of Police (SP) that the situation is under control, adding that police, BGB and RAB have been deployed at different points.

The violence broke out as leaders and activists of several Islamist organisations, including the Islamic Andolon Bangladesh, were staging demonstrations since March 2, demanding cancellation of Jalsa Salana, an annual gathering of the Ahmadiyya community.

Due to the violence, the programme had to be postponed.

On Sunday, Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan, also a lawmaker of Panchagarh-2, alleged that members of the Jamaat-Shibir, student wing of the Jamaat-e-Islam, carried out the attack to destabilise the country.

On the other hand, Jamaat-e-Islami in a statement demanded that the government declare the Ahmadiyyas “non-Muslim”.

