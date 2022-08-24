INDIA

Attari Drug Case: NIA raids multiple locations in 4 states

NewsWire
0
2

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted searches at nine locations in New Delhi, Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh), Tehri (Uttarakhand) and Jaipur in Rajasthan in the case pertaining to seizure of heroin that was smuggled into India through integrated check-post (ICP), Attari on April 24.

The heroin was concealed in a consignment of licorice roots (Mulethi), sent by overseas suppliers based in Afghanistan.

The case was initially registered by the officials of Customs Department at ICP Attari, Amritsar while the NIA registered the case in July.

“Searches conducted today led to recovery of incriminating materials, including documents and digital devices,” said the official on Wednesday.

Further investigations in the matter is on.

