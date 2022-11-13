INDIA

Attempt to blow up bridge on Udaipur-Ahmedabad railway line inaugurated by PM

NewsWire
0
0

Unidentified people attempted to blast a bridge on the Udaipur-Ahmedabad railway line, which was inaugurated 13 days ago by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The incident happened on Saturday night.

The conspiracy was to blow up the bridge and destroy the railway track, said source.

The local people heard the sound of a loud bang here. Explosives were also found on the spot. The blast caused cracks on the tracks.

A train had passed through the track about four hours before the blast. After this incident, the train coming from Ahmedabad to Udaipur was stopped at Dungarpur.

District Collector Tarachand Meena said, “There has been a conspiracy to blow up the bridge with detonators. Soon the accused will be caught. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has also instructed Director General of Police Umesh Mishra for a detailed investigation.”

The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of the Rajasthan Police reached the spot. The ATS was probing the terrorist angle in the conspiracy.

Udaipur Superintendent of Police Vikas Sharma said that initially it seemed that the blast was done after thorough planning. The detonator belongs to the Super 90 category. Bomb squad and forensic teams reached the spot and collected evidence.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said in a tweet on Sunday, “The incident of damage to railway tracks on Oda railway bridge of Udaipur-Ahmedabad rail route is worrying. Senior police and administration officials are on the spot. The DG has directed the police to go to the bottom of the incident.”

20221113-152803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Goa sets target to administer 10.5L Covid precautionary doses

    Muslims, Hindus celebrate Eid together in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri

    Patience running out in Pakistan after Supreme court drags its feet...

    Mumbai NCB head Sameer Wankhede deboarded from cruise ship case probe...