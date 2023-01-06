INDIA

Attempt to get nominated members to vote in House ‘unconstitutional’: Kejriwal

After the chaos and clashes between AAP and BJP councillors on the first day of MCD proceedings which ultimately led to the adjournment of the House, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the attempt to get nominated members to vote in the House is unconstitutional.

Sharing the Article of the composition of the Municipality Act, Kejriwal tweeted, “Article 243R of the Constitution clearly debars nominated members from voting in the House. Attempt to get them to vote in the House is unconstitutional.”

Meanwhile, shortly after the MCD proceedings began on Friday to choose Mayor and Deputy Mayor and the oath taking ceremony of new councillors, the House was adjourned amid the chaos and clashes between AAP and BJP councillors.

The chaos started over the oath taking ceremony of nominated councillors. AAP councillors opposed that the nominated councillors could not be allowed to take oath before the elected councillor take their oath.

AAP leader Atishi said that party is thinking to move the court over Mayor election. She said that BJP has breached the custom as Aldermen have never been allowed to take oath earlier then the elected councillors.

Delhi was set to get its next Mayor on Friday, over a month after the ruling Aam Aadmi Party unseated the BJP from power in the civic body. However, the House was adjourned without electing the Mayor and deputy Mayor for the House.

