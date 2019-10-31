Attempt to misuse office of President/Governor a threat to country: Sena

Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) The Shiva Sena on Saturday cautioned that the President is the Constitutional head of the country and any attempts by the BJP to misuse the office of President or the Governor is “a threat to the country”.

Hitting out at senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar for his warning on Friday that President’s Rule may be imposed in Maharashtra if the state doesn’t get a government by November 7, Sena MP Sanjay Raut said dragging the President’s office into the state’s political crises in this manner was “unwarranted, improper”.

“The President is the Constitutional head… He’s not in anybody’s pocket. Issuing such a threat is an insult to the public mandate,” Raut said sharply.

He countered that neither the Marathi ‘manoos’ attaches any importance to Mungantiwar’s statements nor would he be cowed down by such threats.

He reiterated that the Sena would honour the commitments of its alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) “till the last moment”. But henceforth, it will not adopt a ‘wait-and-watch’ policy. —IANS

qn/rtp