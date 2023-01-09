Bajrang Dal activists have warned the Karnataka Police that if they fail to arrest the accused, who tried to attack and kill a Bajrang Dal activist, by Monday evening, they would stage a bandh in Sagara town of Karnataka.

28-year-old Sunil, a resident of Upparakeri in Sagara had managed to escape attack from local resident Sameer. The accused Sameer allegedly tried to attack Sunil with a machete and he even chased him on bike. The incident took place on Monday morning.

Sunil and Sameer had fought earlier over the issue of hijab and developed hatred against each other. Sameer, who had allegedly threatened Sunil on Sunday, tried to attack him on Monday.

Hundreds of Bajrang Dal activists gathered before the Sagar Police Station and staged a protest condemning the incident. They have warned police that if they fail to arrest the accused Sameer by the evening, they will observe bandh in Sagar town on Tuesday.

Police sources said that they have got the CCTV footage of the incident and have launched a hunt for accused Sameer.

Shivamogga district has witnessed bitter communal incidents in the past.

The miscreants had hacked Bajrang Dal activist Harsha to death following the hijab crisis in Shivamogga city. The city witnessed a series of stab incidents later.

20230109-154205