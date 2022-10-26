INDIA

Attempt to replace Baba Saheb’s Constitution with ‘Sangh Constitution’, says Kharge

NewsWire
0
0

Hitting out at the BJP and RSS after officialy taking over as the Congress President, Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said that the saffron party and the RSS are “attempting to replace the Baba Saheb’s Constitution with Sangh Constitution”.

In his maiden speech, he said, “there is attempt the replace Baba Saheb’s Constitution with Sangh Constitution but Congress will not let it happen. “

He alleged that the New India is without jobs, poverty is prevalent and farmers are being crushed under wheels. The government effort is to make the country oppositionless but the Congress will fight the government for the people.

He said as per Udaipur declaration, the party posts will be filled and there will be social advisory Committee with special empasis on Schedules Caste, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes.

He said that he started his career as block Congress committee worker in 1969 and now he is the party President.

He thanked party veteran Sonia Gandhi for her effort to strengthen the Congress as President.

20221026-121006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sawant should step down as home minister: Goa Forward Party on...

    Israel’s decision to join India’s Covid fight showcases special ties

    First of its kind agri-land price index launched

    Eyeing to woo voters in Himachal, Union Cabinet grants ST status...