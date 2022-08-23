INDIASPORTS

Attempt to tarnish my image, IOA treasurer Pandey dismisses allegations of sexual misconduct

NewsWire
0
0

Brushing aside all allegations levelled against him, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) treasurer and Uttar Pradesh Olympic Association secretary, Anandeshwar Pandey said that somebody has maliciously circulated the morphed picture for tarnishing his image.

A series of photos showing Pandey in a compromising position with women has caused a storm in the Indian sports circle and on social media.

On Tuesday, Pandey filed a complaint with the Lucknow Police cyber cell, claiming that the allegations against him were part of a conspiracy.

“If you go with the chain of events of IOA, you can understand who is behind this. I have made a complaint against unnamed individuals, but this is a political conspiracy and there must be a big person’s hand behind it,” Pandey told IANS.

“We all know who is behind this. I have been in sports administration since 1970 and no one has ever made any kind of allegations. Suddenly with some morphed pictures, people are coming out with such malicious complaints. They are trying to tarnish my image,” he added.

“If any of the athletes complain against me, I am ready for any kind of punishment. I have been in sports since the 1970s, there has never been any such incident,” he said.

A complaint against Pandey has been filed in the Chief Minister’s portal and a copy of the complaint letter has been sent to the District Magistrate. After the complaint, Lucknow Regional Sports Officer Ajay Sethi sought an explanation from Pandey.

20220823-220403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    TN archaeologist R. Nagaswamy passes away

    Srinagar eatery owner’s son shot by unidentified gunmen

    UP Police relies on tattoo to identify 2 dead man

    Raj Kapoor’s grandson Armaan Jain skips ED summon in TopsGrup case