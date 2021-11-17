Peel police are currently investigating an attempted abduction of a child in Mississauga and are appealing to the public for witnesses or surveillance footage to help find the suspect.

On November 15, between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., an 11-year-old girl was walking in the area of Delle Donne Drive and Camberwell Drive, in Mississauga when the suspect attempted to force the child into his vehicle, said police. Fortunately, the child was able to break free and flee the area.

The suspect is described as 6’2”, medium build, 175 pounds, short black hair and was wearing a black bomber style jacket and a black toque. The vehicle he was observed operating was a small, black four door sedan.

Police are currently appealing for witnesses, or anyone with surveillance footage, from the area within the boundaries of Eglinton Ave West, Ninth Line, Britannia Road and Winston Churchill Boulevard, to contact investigators from the 11 Division Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-453-2121 extension 1133 or the Special Victims Unit at 905-453-2121 extension 3460.

Information may also be submitted by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca. Surveillance footage from the identified area can be submitted by visiting PeelPolice.ca.