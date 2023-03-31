INDIA

Attempts of religious conversion hinder country’s development: Indresh Kumar

NewsWire
0
0

Senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar has said that interference in someone else’s religion or attempts to convert someone hinders the country’s development and harmony.

Speaking as the chief guest at the ‘Vibrant North East’ programme in Maharashtra Sadan here, Kumar who is also the patron of the Bharatiya Christian Manch and Muslim Rashtriya Manch said that all religions should follow their respective religion and respect each other. “Whatever may be our religion, but above all, we all are Indians,” Kumar emphasised.

Addressing the gathering, the RSS leader said that this event is a commendable step to introduce the people of Delhi to the cultural heritage of the North East. “The people of North East are always ahead to contribute in the progress of the country. Be it the fight for freedom or working to make the country a developed nation after independence, they have always contributed.”

Kumar further said that more attention has been paid to the North East since the Narendra Modi government came to the Centre. “Today, the northeastern states are moving ahead on the path of all-round development, which is the impact of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s governance,” he added.

BJP national spokesperson Tom Vadakkan, Rajya Sabha MP S. Phangnok Konyan, Pratap Palla from Bharatiya Christian Manch and national media in-charge of Muslim Rashtriya Manch Shahid Sayeed were also present in the programme.

20230331-071404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mangaluru autorickshaw blast: TN Police detain one suspect for questioning

    Ahead of Budget Session, Cong to meet on Friday

    Global digital transformation spending to reach $1.8 trillion this year

    Veteran TDP leader Yadlapati Venkata Rao passes away