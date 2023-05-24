ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Atul Kulkarni on how he came up with the ‘changing the system’ dialogue in ‘Page 3’

Actor Atul Kulkarni, who is gearing up for the new season of his streaming show ‘City of Dreams’, has shared that how he came up with the dialogue, “You have to be in the system to change the system” in the film ‘Page 3’, which was released almost two decades back in 2005.

In the film, Atul essayed the role of a senior crime journalist, who guides Konkona Sen Sharma’s character of Page 3 journalist Madhavi Sharma and helps her learn the ropes of crime reporting after she becomes disillusioned with her job of a celebrity reporter.

Talking about how he came up with the dialogue, Atul told IANS, “Whenever someone talks about ‘Page 3’, I remember the scene where I tell Konkona’s character that you have to be in the system to change the system. We shot that scene at the versova beach and this particular dialogue wasn’t written in the script.”

He further mentioned, “While Madhur Bhandarkar (the director) and I were discussing the scene and the approach, I came up with this dialogue and told Madhur that this should be the gist of it. Madhur jumped on the idea and used the line as is in the take. I personally believe in this thought of changing the system internally and I loved that dialogue. It’s one scene that has stayed with me all these years.”

‘City of Dreams 3’ drops on Disney+Hotstar on May 26.

