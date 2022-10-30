SPORTSGOLFWORLD

Atwal lying 28th after 70 in third round on PGA Tour

Arjun Atwal had two birdies and one bogey as he carded 1-under 70 in the third round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Atwal, who shot 63 in the first round and an even par 71 in the next had a 70. He was 9-under and tied 28th with one round to go.

Atwal starting on the back nine and bogeyed the 12th. He had back-to-back birdies on second and third.

Seamus Power, the highest-ranked player at Port Royal this week, took the lead with a 6-under 65 and he shared it with Ben Griffin, who also shot a fine round in strong wind with a 66. They were at 18-under 195, two shots clear of Kevin Yu (67) and Aaron Baddeley (68).

Chinese Taipei’s rookie Kevin Yu showed plenty of character by battling back from two late bogeys on Saturday to stay firmly in contention.

The 24-year-old carded a third-round 4-under 67 at Port Royal Golf Course to finish the day in joint-third on 16-under 197, two strokes behind co-leaders Power of Ireland and Griffin of the US.

