LIFESTYLEWORLD

AU Commission chief calls for youth inclusion as Africa marks annual Youth Day

NewsWire
0
0

Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat has called for improved youth inclusion as the African continent marks the annual Youth Day.

The celebration of the African Youth Day, which is annually commemorated on November 1, is in line with the importance that African leaders attach to the continent’s youth, as stated in the Preamble of the African Youth Charter, which is “the greatest wealth of the continent,” Faki said on Tuesday.

The AU Commission Chairperson emphasised the need to break barriers to Africa’s youth participation and inclusion through advocacy, Xinhua news agency reported.

He further underscored the efforts expected of the continent’s youths in respect of their participation and inclusion in this new dynamics of development, set in motion by the AU since the adoption of Agenda 2063 in 2013.

“Indeed, we must have the courage to recognise that the obstacles to the inclusion of young people could be sought in governance,” he added.

He further emphasised that a large number of obstacles sometimes drive some sections of the continent’s youth to develop a dark perception of themselves, their future, their respective countries, and Africa.

He underscored that the participation and inclusion of the youth call for a contribution of new blood to the various debates through a renewal of ideas.

“To do so, a positive mindset, steeped in resilience, patience, immersed in the virtues of moral probity and active faith in the future, remains the only guarantee of triple political, economic, and social effectiveness,” he added.

20221102-020806

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sanjjanaa Galrani vows to serve as many people as possible till...

    Abhishek Kapoor on ‘Kai Po Che’: Adapting the book took 3...

    A culinary sojourn featuring the Silk Route

    Viral WhatsApp chat on porn revenue has Raj Kundra as participant,...