Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat has called for improved youth inclusion as the African continent marks the annual Youth Day.

The celebration of the African Youth Day, which is annually commemorated on November 1, is in line with the importance that African leaders attach to the continent’s youth, as stated in the Preamble of the African Youth Charter, which is “the greatest wealth of the continent,” Faki said on Tuesday.

The AU Commission Chairperson emphasised the need to break barriers to Africa’s youth participation and inclusion through advocacy, Xinhua news agency reported.

He further underscored the efforts expected of the continent’s youths in respect of their participation and inclusion in this new dynamics of development, set in motion by the AU since the adoption of Agenda 2063 in 2013.

“Indeed, we must have the courage to recognise that the obstacles to the inclusion of young people could be sought in governance,” he added.

He further emphasised that a large number of obstacles sometimes drive some sections of the continent’s youth to develop a dark perception of themselves, their future, their respective countries, and Africa.

He underscored that the participation and inclusion of the youth call for a contribution of new blood to the various debates through a renewal of ideas.

“To do so, a positive mindset, steeped in resilience, patience, immersed in the virtues of moral probity and active faith in the future, remains the only guarantee of triple political, economic, and social effectiveness,” he added.

