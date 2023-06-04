Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat has called for solidarity and active coordination of regional and continental efforts to effectively tackle the crises in Congo and Sudan during a meeting held in Luanda, the capital of Angola.

Addressing an extraordinary summit of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR), the AU chairperson on Saturday emphasised that the only lasting solution to African crises is peace, dialogue and constructive compromises. He urged all parties to stay committed to this path.

He announced that the AU Commission is preparing for a summit to bring together the Economic Community of Central African States, the Southern African Development Community, ICGLR, and the East African Community (EAC), Xinhua news agency reported.

Describing the security situation in the region as catastrophic, with severe humanitarian consequences, he drew attention to the security challenges that hinder development, such as the resurgence of armed groups like the March 23 Movement, the Allied Democratic Force terrorist threat, and the illicit exploitation of natural resources.

He expressed the African Union’s appreciation for the EAC Regional Force’s deployment in eastern Congo and the troop-contributing countries for their dedication to promoting regional peace and security. He also stressed the need to rebuild trust in senior leadership.

Regarding the Sudan crises, Moussa Faki emphasised that the primary responsibility to find a solution without resorting to military means “must come from the Sudanese themselves”.

“We are doing everything possible to engage them as quickly as possible in an inclusive political dialogue that is fully appropriate for them. It is the only way to save the country from civil war and the entire region from chaos,” he said.

