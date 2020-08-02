Aubameyang coy over Arsenal future after FA Cup triumph

London, Aug 2 (IANS) Arsenal hot shot striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang remained coy over his future at the Emirates Stadium after leading the ‘Gunners’ to FA Cup glory.

Aubameyang scored twice as Arsenal recorded a thrilling 2-1 comeback win over Chelsea at the Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

Aubameyang has been linked with a move away from Arsenal in recent times with French champions Paris St. Germain and Spanish giants Barcelona reportedly interested in acquiring his services.

“I’m really not thinking about this. I just want to enjoy this with the guys and take the trophy,” Aubameyang told BT Sport.

“I think we deserved the win. Everyone gave their best today for the team and yeah, we deserve it. The journey has been long but today we’re enjoying this great game,” he added.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, however, is of the opinion that the FA Cup win will convince Aubameyang to sign a new contract as his current deal expires at the end of next season.

“He’ll stay,” Arteta told reporters as per Daily Mail. “He knows what I think and that I want to build the squad around him. Everything is based on my discussions with him and his people. Nothing is done yet but I hope we will hear something soon.

“The players all admire him here and we value him so much. He wants to stay. It’s about getting the deal done but moments like this will help him realise that we are on the right path and he’s a big part of it. He’s loved by everyone at the club, so hopefully he can continue with us,” he added.

