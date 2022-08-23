Actress Aubrey Plaza, who received positive response for her work in the American crime drama film ‘Emily the Criminal’, has got the next big feature film.

The actress is set to join the ensemble cast of Francis Ford Coppola’s passion project ‘Megalopolis’, sources told ‘Deadline’.

The film already stars Adam Driver, Forest Whitaker, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jon Voight and Laurence Fishburne.

Coppola has described the contemporary drama as: “The fate of Rome haunts a modern world unable to solve its own social problems in this epic story of political ambition, genius and conflicted love.”

The budget will be just under $100 million, and production begins this fall. Distribution rights are being brokered by attorney Barry Hirsch.

As for Plaza, ‘Emily the Criminal’ premiered earlier this year at Sundance Film Festival. In addition, she is also set to star in the next season of HBO’s hit anthology series ‘The White Lotus’.

20220823-182202