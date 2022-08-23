ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Aubrey Plaza bags role in Franc Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Aubrey Plaza, who received positive response for her work in the American crime drama film ‘Emily the Criminal’, has got the next big feature film.

The actress is set to join the ensemble cast of Francis Ford Coppola’s passion project ‘Megalopolis’, sources told ‘Deadline’.

The film already stars Adam Driver, Forest Whitaker, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jon Voight and Laurence Fishburne.

Coppola has described the contemporary drama as: “The fate of Rome haunts a modern world unable to solve its own social problems in this epic story of political ambition, genius and conflicted love.”

The budget will be just under $100 million, and production begins this fall. Distribution rights are being brokered by attorney Barry Hirsch.

As for Plaza, ‘Emily the Criminal’ premiered earlier this year at Sundance Film Festival. In addition, she is also set to star in the next season of HBO’s hit anthology series ‘The White Lotus’.

20220823-182202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Why Camila Cabello isn’t putting ‘pressure’ on herself to find love

    John Cena’s photo tribute to Sidharth goes viral

    M. Night Shyamalan’s movie ‘Old’ inspired by Father’s Day gift

    Ryan Reynolds: Something wonderful about playing a character who’s ‘naive’