Aubrey Plaza’s ‘Operation Fortune’ character out to prove herself to Statham’s Orson

Actress Aubrey Plaza, who plays the role of Sarah in ‘Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre’, has shared that her character is extremely competitive and wants to prove herself in front of Jason Statham’s character of Orson.

Elaborating on the character, she said: “Sarah is extremely competitive and wants to prove herself to Orson. That’s what drives her. Nathan is like the group’s father figure. Orson and Sarah poke fun at him all the time, but they love him – much like we do with Cary Elwes.”

The film is an action-comedy directed by Guy Ritchie. It also stars Hugh Grant and Bugzy Malone. It follows the story of super agent Orson Fortune and his hunt for a deadly weapon as he goes toe to toe with a billionaire arms broker.

The actress added: “Bugzy Malone’s JJ is a sniper and all-around dependable guy. He may not be quite sure about Sarah but comes to like her by the end of the mission. The unit is this ragtag operation that doesn’t get things done the typical way, but they do get it done.”

The film will drop on Lionsgate Play in India on May 5.

